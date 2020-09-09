Earthquake in Maharashtra: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 Hits Palghar District

Mumbai, September 9: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale was recorded in Maharashtra on Wednesday. According to details by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the medium intensity quake occurred in Palghar region. The NCS further informed that the quake hit the region at 04:17:31 am today, i.e. September 9. No report of any casualty or damage to property has been reported due to the earthquake so far.

Maharashtra has been witnessing frequent earthquakes since the past few weeks. Palghar district, especially its Dahanu and Talasari tehsils, has been witnessing low to moderate intensity earthquakes since November 2018. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Ritcher scale occurred today at 04:17:31 IST in Palghar, Maharashtra: National Centre for Seismology (NCS)





Earlier in the day, an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit Maharashtra's Nashik region but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, an official said. On September 7, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude had hit Palghar district. The earthquake was experienced at 8.07 am in Paraswadi area of Dahanu taluka. Last week, four mild earthquakes were recorded in Palghar .