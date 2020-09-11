Earthquake in Maharashtra: Quake of Magnitude 3.6 Reported Near Nashik

Mumbai, September 11: An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Maharashtra's Nashik region on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said. The quake was reported at 07:06:01 IST today. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the earthquake, the National Centre for Seismology further informed. Earthquakes Jolt Maharashtra: More Than 10 Quakes Reported in Parts of State Including Mumbai, Palghar, Nashik Over Past 1 Week.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on Richter scale occurred 98-km north of Mumbai, Maharashtra, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS). "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 11-09-2020, 03:57:50 IST, Lat: 19.95 & Long: 72.76, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 98km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra," NCS tweeted. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.

Maharashtra has been witnessing frequent earthquakes over the past few days especially in Palghar and Nashik. Earlier on September 5, tremors of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km west of Nashik in Maharashtra at at 11:41 pm. On the same day, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hit 98 km north of Mumbai at 6:36 am. While on September 4, at 10:33 am, 2.8 magnitude quake occurred at 91 km North of Mumbai.

