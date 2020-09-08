Earthquake in Maharashtra: Quake of Magnitude 2.5 Hits 103 Kms West of Nashik, Second in Less Than 2 Hours

Mumbai, September 8: An earthquake of 2.5 magnitude on the Richer Scale hit Maharashtra on Tuesday. This is the second such quake in the region today. i.e. on September 8. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 10:15 am. The mild quake was reported 103 kms west of Nashik in Maharashtra, the National Centre for Seismology said. No report of any casualty or damage to property were reported due to the quake.

Earlier in the day, an An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit Nashik. According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred 103 km West of Nashik at 9.50 am today. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves?.

Here's the tweet by National Centre for Seismology:





Prior to this, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on Richter scale hit the Kargil area of Ladakh on Tuesday. The earthquake occurred 435-km north-northwest of Kargil, Ladakh at 05:47 am today, i.e September 8, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a series of earthquakes over the past few weeks. On Monday, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Maharashtra's Palghar district. The earthquake was experienced at 8.07 am in Paraswadi area of Dahanu taluka.