Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Mizoram

Aizawl, June 22: An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale, rocked Champhai in Mizoram on Monday. The 5.5 magnitude quake hit at around 4:10 am and was tracked at a depth of 20 km from the earth's surface at a place in Champhai.

"Earthquake of magnitude:5.3; Occurred on 22-06-2020, 04:10:52 IST; Lat: 23.22 and Long: 93.24; Depth: 20 Km; Location: 27 km south-southwest of Champhai, Mizoram, India," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property in any of the states.

Tremors were felt in the north-east for the second consecutive day.

On Sunday, the Earth Science Department of Manipur University said that a 5.1 quake hit Manipur at 4:16 PM with the epicentre 9 km from Ngopa area in Mizoram.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported in Manipur so far, the DGP Control Room told a news agency.

