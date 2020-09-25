    Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hits Ladakh, tremors felt in Leh

    Shreya

    New Delhi, Sep 25: A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit Ladakh on Friday evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.The tremors were felt at 4.27 pm (IST) at a depth of 10 km and 129 km northeast of Leh in Ladakh.

    The quake took place at a latitude of 34.96 N and longitude of 78.59 E. There have been no reports yet of any injuries or damages to properties.

    The Himalayan region is highly prone to earthquakes.

