Tamenglong (Manipur) [India], October 11 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Tamenglong in Manipur on Saturday night, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The Earthquake hit Tamenglong at 11:08 pm on Saturday.

On Friday, An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at around 8.21 am, according to the NCS. (ANI)