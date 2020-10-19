Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar island

Campbell Bay (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], October 19 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale hit south-east of Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar island on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 3:08 pm today.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 19-10-2020, 15:08:50 IST, Latitude: 3.10 and Longitude: 96.33, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 510 km SSE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," the NCS tweeted.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to the property due to the quake. (ANI)