Earthquake of magnitude 4 hits Andaman and Nicobar islands

Diglipur (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], September 8 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter scale jolted Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred 20 kms east-southeast of Diglipur at 3 am.

More details are awaited. (ANI)