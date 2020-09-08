    Earthquake of magnitude 4 hits Andaman and Nicobar islands

    ANI
    Representative Image

    Diglipur (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], September 8 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter scale jolted Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
    The earthquake occurred 20 kms east-southeast of Diglipur at 3 am.
    More details are awaited. (ANI)

