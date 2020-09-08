Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 on Richter Scale Hits 435 Km North-Northwest of Kargil in Ladakh

Srinagar, September 8: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. According to details by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the medium intensity quake occurred 435-km north-northwest of Kargil, Ladakh. The NCS further informed that the quake hit the region at 05:47 am today, i.e. September 8. No report of any casualty or damage to property has been reported due to the earthquake so far. Earthquake in Mumbai: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale Hits 102 Kms North of Financial Capital.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 08-09-2020, 05:47:28 IST, Lat: 38.07 & Long: 73.99, Depth: 90 Km ,Location: 435km NNW of Kargil, Laddakh," the NCS tweeted. On Monday, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Maharashtra's Palghar district. According to reports, the earthquake was experienced at 8.07 am in Paraswadi area of Dahanu taluka. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.

In the last week, a total of four mild earthquakes were recorded in the district on Friday and Saturday. Reports inform that several houses in the tehsil developed cracks due to the tremors. The region, especially its Dahanu and Talasari tehsils, has been witnessing low to moderate intensity earthquakes since November 2018.