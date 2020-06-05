Earthquake of Magnitude 4.0 Hits Hampi in Karnataka, Another Quake of 4.7 on Richter Scale Jolts Jamshedpur

Karnataka, June 5: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Hampi in Karnataka today at 06:55 am, as confirmed by National Center for Seismology. Another quake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter Scale hits Jamshedpur in Jharkhand today at 06:55 am. More details on both the news are awaited. Both the earthquakes were if mild intensity. The intensity of the damage if any is yet to be ascertained. Earthquakes in Delhi-NCR: 11 Quakes Have Been Reported in The Region In 2 Months.

Over the last few months, the Delhi-NCR region has been witnessing earthquakes in the range of two to three magnitude on a usual basis. As per reports, from April 12 to June 3 this year, a total of 11 earthquakes have been recorded in Delhi-NCR by National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The most number of earthquakes this year have been reported in the month of May 2020.

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.0 Hits Hampi:

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Hampi in Karnataka today at 06:55 am: National Center for Seismology





Quake of 4.7 on Richter Scale Jolts Jamshedpur:

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale hit Jamshedpur in Jharkhand today at 06:55 am: National Center for Seismology





On Wednesday, a moderate intensity quake jolted parts of Delhi-NCR at 10:42 pm, triggering panic among residents. The epicentre of the earthquake was 19 kilometre South-East of Noida. The quake on June 3 was the third one to hit the Delhi-NCR region in five days.