Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Assam's Tezpur

Tezpur (Assam) [India], June 16 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur on Tuesday night, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occurred at 10.53 pm at a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter of the quake was located at 60 kilometers west of Tezpur.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on June 15, 22:53:57 IST, Latitude: 26.59 and Longitude: 92.19, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 60 km West of Tezpur, Assam, India," the NCS said in a tweet. (ANI)