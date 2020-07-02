Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake of 4.5 Magnitude Hits 119 Km North-Northwest of Kargil

Ladakh, July 1: A medium intensity earthquake struck 119 Km North-Northwest of Kargil on Thursday. The magnitude of the quake was measured ad 4.5 on the Richter scale. The tremors of the earthquake was felt in the nearby places. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 90 kms at 1.11 pm.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake struck 119 km North-Northwest of Kargil, Ladakh at 1.11 pm. There are no reports of any collateral damage or injury. However, panic gripped among the local residents after the tremors struck the region. Earthquake in Jammu And Kashmir: Quake of 4.6 Magnitude Hits 103 Km East of Katra, Second In A Day.

Here's a tweet by news agency All India Radio:

This is the first earthquake in Ladakh on Thursday. Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck 103 km east of Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra.