Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake of 3.2-Magnitude Jolts Alchi Area of Leh

Leh, September 29: A medium-intensity earthquake hit Ladakh’s capital, Leh, on Tuesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred near Alchi area of Leh at 2:38 pm. The magnitude of the earthquake was measured at 3.2 on the Richter Scale. Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake of Magnitude 5.4 Hits 92 Km From Leh.

There are no reports of any collateral damage of injury due to the tremors. However, panic gripped the area due to the quake. People also rushed out of their homes. More details are still awaited. Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake of 4.5 Magnitude Hits 119 Km North-Northwest of Kargil.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale occurred near Alchi (Leh) at 1438 hours today: National Centre for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

It is the second quake in two days in Ladakh. On Sunday night, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Ladakh. The quake struck the union territory at a depth of 10 kms from the surface.