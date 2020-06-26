Earthquake in Ladakh: 4.5 Magnitude Quake Hits 200 Km North-West of Kargil

Kargil, June 26: An earthquake of 4.5-magnitude on Richter scale hit Ladakh on Friday, said National Center for Seismology. The epicentre of the quake was 200 km from Kargil district of the union territory and at a depth of 25 Km.

Till now, there are no reports on the collateral damage of injury in the quake. Tremors were felt at around 8:15 pm. Panic gripped the area after the medium-intensity quake struck the district.

According to reports, tremors were also felt in Srinagar, the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir. More details are still awaited.

