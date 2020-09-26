Earthquake in Jammu And Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 4.8 Hits 94 Km from North of Gulmarg

Srinagar, September 26: A medium-intensity earthquake jolted the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit 94 km's North of Gulmarg at 12.02 pm. Till now, no reports of any collateral damage or injury in the earthquake.

Following the reports of an earthquake, panic gripped in the area. People immediately rushed out of their houses to save the lives of themselves and their relatives. The quake took place at a depth of 120 kilometres, as National Center for Seismology reported. Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake of Magnitude 5.4 Hits 92 Km From Leh

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 26-09-2020, 12:02:01 IST, Lat: 34.86 & Long: 74.06, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier on Friday, a medium-intensity earthquake jolted Ladakh. the quake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh at 4:27 pm, however, no injury was reported.