    Earthquake in Jammu And Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 4.8 Hits 94 Km from North of Gulmarg

    Team Latestly

    Srinagar, September 26: A medium-intensity earthquake jolted the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit 94 km's North of Gulmarg at 12.02 pm. Till now, no reports of any collateral damage or injury in the earthquake.

    Also Read | Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake of Magnitude 5.4 Hits 92 Km From Leh

    Following the reports of an earthquake, panic gripped in the area. People immediately rushed out of their houses to save the lives of themselves and their relatives. The quake took place at a depth of 120 kilometres, as National Center for Seismology reported. Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake of Magnitude 5.4 Hits 92 Km From Leh

    Here's the report of an earthquake in Kashmir:

    Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Kill 2 Lashkar Terrorists in Anantnag, Recover Incriminating Material



    Earlier on Friday, a medium-intensity earthquake jolted Ladakh. the quake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh at 4:27 pm, however, no injury was reported.

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.