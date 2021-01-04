Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale Hits Bandipora District

Srinagar, January 4: An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake struck the Bandipora region in Jammu and Kashmir at 10:58 am today. Till now there are no reports of any collateral damage of injuries due to the quake. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.

The Himalayan region is known for high seismic activities. Earlier in December, an earthquake measuring 3.7 hit Jammu and Kashmir, the National Center for Seismology had informed. Moreover, in September, a medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hit the Ladakh region. It said the quake occurred at 16.27 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 04-01-2021, 10:58:43 IST, Lat: 34.28 & Long: 74.52, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir, India.

For more information. https://t.co/UmCxhJmiU2@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/TbSTm1w3mh — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 4, 2021

On December 30, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Kutch district of Gujarat. Before this quake, a 2.2 intensity tremor occurred at 2.29 am near Bhachau town of Kutch, the institute said in the statement.