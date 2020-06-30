Earthquake in Jammu & Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Hits 84 kms East of Katra

Jammu & Kashmir, June 30: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 84kms east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at 08:56 am on Tuesday, according to National Center for Seismology.

Around 15 days back, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck 90 km east of Katra. Around the same time, an earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale and classified as 'moderate', rocked Gujarat. The epicentre of the quake was 118 km north by northwest of Rajkot. Earthquake in Haryana: Quake of 2.8 Magnitude on Richter Scale Strikes Near Rohtak.

News of frequent earthquakes has been taking place recently. A low-intensity earthquake recently hit Rohtak.