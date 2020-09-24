Earthquake in Jammu & Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.7 Hits 281 Km North of Gulmarg

Jammu & Kashmir, September 24: An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hit 281 km North of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir at 08:19 am today, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Earlier today, a moderate intensity earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Pakistan on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. Another earthquake of magnitude 4.2 was reported from Afghanistan during the early hours on Thursday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake hit 237km NNE of Kabul at 05:33:10 IST, today. Earthquakes Hit Pakistan and Afghanistan; Residents in Islamabad and Kabul Feel Medium Intensity Tremors.

Locals poured out on streets in Srinagar after a moderate-intensity earthquake struck the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday night. The earthquake hit at a shallow depth, resulting in strong tremors that sent a wave of panic in Srinagar. The Meteorological Department initially said that the tremors were not a result of an earthquake. Later, however, the National Centre of Seismology confirmed that a low-intensity earthquake, of magnitude 3.6, hit the Srinagar region.