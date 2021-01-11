Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of 5.1 Magnitude Occurs Near Katra

Srinagar, January 11: An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred near Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred around 7:32 pm 60 kilometres northeast of Katra. The quake struck at a depth of 5 kilometres from the surface. Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake of 3.5 Magnitude Occurs Near Kargil.

Also Read | Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Quake of 4.2 Magnitude on Richter Scale Jolts Kangra's Kareri Area

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 11-01-2021, 19:32:04 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 75.47, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 63km NE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," the NCS tweeted. No casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far. Earlier this month, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitudes on the Richter Scale struck the Bandipora region.

Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir:

Also Read | Earthquake in Uttarakhand: 3.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Uttarkashi

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 11-01-2021, 19:32:04 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 75.47, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 63km NE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, Indiafor more information https://t.co/tisQxCNPzS @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/ZVdt4ZCMT0 — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 11, 2021

The earthquake had occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres. However, no damage to property or life had been reported. The Himalayan region is known for high seismic activities. Earlier in December, an earthquake measuring 3.7 hit Jammu and Kashmir. In September last year, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hit the Ladakh region.