Earthquake in Jammu And Kashmir: Quake of 3.6-Magnitude Jolts Srinagar

Srinagar, September 22: An earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday at around 9:40 pm. European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), tremors were also felt in Srinagar. The magnitude of the quake measured on the Richter Scale was 3.6. Earthquake in Jammu And Kashmir: Quake of 4.6 Magnitude Hits 103 Km East of Katra, Second In A Day.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir Official Languages Bill Passed by Lok Sabha: Amit Shah Hails Passage Of The Bill, Calls it 'Momentous Day'

There are no reports of any collateral damage or injury due to the earthquake. However, panic gripped the area. Netizens claimed that it was a massive quake. District Magistrate-Development Commissioner of Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary ,in a tweet said "This was scary. Hope everyone is safe. #EARTHQUAKE" Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of 3.6 Magnitude Strikes Near Katra.

Tweet by Chaudhary:

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Kill An Unidentified Terrorist in The Ongoing Encounter at Chrar-i-Sharief Area of Budgam

This was scary. Hope everyone is safe. #EARTHQUAKE — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) September 22, 2020

Tweet by Jammu And Kashmir Police Official:

Earthquake.... hope you all are safe 🙏🏻 — Tahir Ashraf (@Tahir_A) September 22, 2020

More details are still awaited. According to local reports, residents heard a big boom before the earthquake. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was 12 km from Srinagar at a depth of five km.