Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: 3.6-Magnitude Quake Hits Gulmarg

Srinagar, January 19: A medium intensity earthquake jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening. According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake measuring 3.6 on Ritcher Scale occurred around 31 kilometres away from Gulmarg in the union territory at 9:13 pm on January 19. The earthquake reportedly had a depth of 5 kilometres. Till now, there are no reports any collateral damage or injury due to the earthquake.Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale Hits Bandipora District.

The area is known for its seismic activities . Earlier this month a quake of magnitude 3.5 hit the Bandipora region in Jammu and Kashmir. In December last year, an earthquake measuring 3.7 hit Jammu and Kashmir, the National Center for Seismology had informed. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.



An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Jammu and Kashmir at 9:13 pm today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/jstPLlVj0h — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2021

Moreover, in September, a medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hit the Ladakh region. It said the quake occurred at 16.27 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres. Recently, a medium intensity earthquake jolted other Himalayan region of Uttrakhand. A 3.3 magnitude occurred in Uttarkashi on January 9.