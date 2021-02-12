Earthquake in India and Pakistan: Strong Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Punjab and Northern India

New Delhi, February 12: Severe earthquake jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night. Tremors were felt in several parts of north India including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Punjab and Uttarakhand. "An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Amritsar, Punjab at 10:34pm today, said the National Centre for Seismology. Earthquake in Rajasthan: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 Hits 420 km Northwest of Bikaner.

Also Read | Earthquake in Rajasthan: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 Hits 420 km Northwest of Bikaner

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Tajikistan at 10:31 pm as well. The epicentre of the earthquake was reportedly in Tajikistan . As of now there have been no reports of any damage. More details still awaited. Earthquake in South Pacific: Tsunami Confirmed After 7.7-Magnitude Quake Jolts Coasts of Vanuatu Near New Caledonian; Australia on High Alert.

Update by ANI:

Also Read | Earthquake in South Pacific: Tsunami Confirmed After 7.7-Magnitude Quake Jolts Coasts of Vanuatu Near New Caledonian; Australia on High Alert

Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/fTL2yK9bcD — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021

Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Jammu pic.twitter.com/RLADlBWlNl — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021

People rushed out of their homes as they felt quick tremors. No immediate casualties or damage to property has been reported. More details are awaited.