Earthquake of 3.7 Magnitude Hits Haryana, Tremors Felt in Delhi

Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas late in the evening on Monday, 5 July, after an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hit 10-km north of Jhajjar, Haryana at 10:36 pm, according to the National Center for Seismology.

"Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 occurred on 05-07-2021, 22:36:54 IST at Latitude 28.70 and Longitude 76.65, with a depth of 5 Km," tweeted the body.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-07-2021, 22:36:54 IST, Lat: 28.70 & Long: 76.65, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 10km N of Jhajjar, Haryana for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/9csmviZyai pic.twitter.com/89Jl1AVWUf — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 5, 2021

Since 12 April, the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) has recorded over two dozen earthquakes, reported NDTV, quoting geologists as saying that the city lies close to a fault line and therefore is susceptible to big earthquakes.



The national capital falls in seismic zone IV, which is reportedly, a very high-risk zone.

Also Read: 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake in Tajikistan; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR

Twitter Reacts to The Earthquake

Meanwhile, banter pertaining to the earthquake began to ensue immediately on Twitter.

guess we're not the only ones delivering shakes in Delhi tonight#earthquake — zomato (@zomato) July 5, 2021

Somehow I missed these tremors.... https://t.co/FIBmIfV0Xm — Rajini Vaidyanathan (@BBCRajiniV) July 5, 2021

#Earthquake felt in Gurugram. Tremor was quite noticeable. — Pariksht Srivastava (@Parikshit_Sriv9) July 5, 2021

(With inputs from NDTV.)

Also Read: 7.2 Japan Earthquake Shakes Tokyo Houses; Tsunami Warning Issued

. Read more on India by The Quint.Activist Stan Swamy Passes Away After Battling Illness, Bail RejectionsEarthquake of 3.7 Magnitude Hits Haryana, Tremors Felt in Delhi . Read more on India by The Quint.