Earthquake of 3.7 Magnitude Hits Haryana, Tremors Felt in Delhi

Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas late in the evening on Monday, 5 July, after an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hit 10-km north of Jhajjar, Haryana at 10:36 pm, according to the National Center for Seismology.

"Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 occurred on 05-07-2021, 22:36:54 IST at Latitude 28.70 and Longitude 76.65, with a depth of 5 Km," tweeted the body.

Since 12 April, the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) has recorded over two dozen earthquakes, reported NDTV, quoting geologists as saying that the city lies close to a fault line and therefore is susceptible to big earthquakes.

The national capital falls in seismic zone IV, which is reportedly, a very high-risk zone.

Twitter Reacts to The Earthquake

Meanwhile, banter pertaining to the earthquake began to ensue immediately on Twitter.

