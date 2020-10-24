Earthquake Hits Bangladesh, No Casualty or Damage Reported So Far

Dhaka, October 24: An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Bangladesh on Saturday. According to India's National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck Bangladesh at 8:51 am. The quake was reported to be at a depth of 50 km from the surface. 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits India-Bangladesh Border.



Also Read | Bangladesh Women’s Cricketer Sanjida Islam's Wedding Photoshoot on Cricket Field is Simply Amazing! (View Pics)

No casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 24-10-2020, 08:51:07 IST, Lat: 23.44 & Long: 92.08, Depth: 50 Km ,Location: Bangladesh (sic)," the NCS tweeted. The quake occurred 173 Km from Dhaka. Khagrachhari is the nearest city from the epicentre.

An earthquake with 5.4 magnitudes shook Sylhet in Bangladesh last Saturday. Categorized as a moderate one, the earthquake was felt at 11:38 pm. The epicentre of the quake was in Moirang region, a town in the Indian state of Manipur, which is about 405km northeast of Dhaka.

Also Read | Earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Quake of Magnitude 5.1 on Richter Scale Hits 510 km South-East of Campbell Bay