Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale occurred near Arunachal's Tawang on Tuesday.

According to the National Center for Seismology, tremours were felt 64 kilometres North-Northeast of Tawang, at a depth of 70 kilometres.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)