Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 Jolts Mandi Region

Mandi, October 24: A medium-intensity earthquake hit Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi area on Saturday morning, On the Richter Scale, the magnitude of the earthquake was measured at 3.2. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred near Mandi at 10:34 am. Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: 3.2 Magnitude Quake Hits Shimla Region.

At present, there are no reports of any collateral damage or casualty in the quake. Panic gripped the area after tremors were felt. As a precaution, people even rushed out of their houses. More details are still awaited.

Himachal Pradesh is prone to earthquakes. Light to moderate intensity quakes are regular as several parts of the hill-state fall under seismic zone five. Last month, A low-intensity earthquake stuck Himachal Pradesh. The Magnitude of the earthquake measured on the Richter Scale was 2.8.