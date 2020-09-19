Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Quake of 2.8 Magnitude Hits 70 km North of Dharamshala

Kangra, September 19: A low-intensity earthquake stuck Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. The Magnitude of the earthquake measured on the Richter Scale was 2.8. According to the National Center for Seismology, tremors were at 70 km north of Dharamshala. Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Quake Measuring 2.3 on Richter Scale Hits Una.

The quake struck the area at around 8:15 am. There are no reports of any collateral damage or injury due to the quake. More details are still awaited. Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Quake Measuring 3.1 on Richter Scale Hits Chamba.

Notably, Himachal Pradesh falls under seismic zone IV and V. In the past few months several low-intensity earthquakes were reported in the state. In 1905, the massive earthquake occurred in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. The earthquake measured 7.8 on the surface wave magnitude scale and killed more than 20,000 people.