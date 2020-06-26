Earthquake in Haryana: Quake of 2.8 Magnitude on Richter Scale Strikes Near Rohtak

Rohtak, June 26: A low-intensity earthquake struck near Haryana's Rohtak on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said. The magnitude of the quake measured on the Richter scale was 2.8. Tremors were felt at around 3:32 pm. No collateral damage or injury has been reported in the quake. More details are still awaited. Earthquakes in Delhi-NCR Are Due to Release of Strain Energy; What Is Strain Energy? Here’s All You Need to Know.

It is the second earthquake in two days and ninth since April this year. On June 24 also, 2.8-intensity earthquake hit Rohtak. The state was also jolted by tremors of 2.3-magnitude on June 19. No damage was reported due to these tremors. Earthquake in Delhi, Tremors of 4.6 Magnitude Felt in Parts of NCR; Epicentre in Haryana's Rohtak.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR region has been witnessing a rise in the number of earthquakes over the past few months. Since April 12, 2020, the region has recorded 18 earthquakes. The most number of quakes in the region this year have been reported in the month of May.