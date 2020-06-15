Earthquake in Gujarat: Tremors of Magnitude 4.4 Hit Regions 83 Km Northwest of Rajkot

Rajkot, June 15: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit areas near Gujarat’s Rajkot on Monday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), tremors were felt at 83 km of the northwest of Rajkot at around 12:57 pm on June 15. The epicentre of the earthquake was reported to be Bhachau in Kutch district

Till now, there are no reports of any injury or collateral damage due to the quake. Panic gripped the area after people felt the tremors. They also came out of their houses as a precaution. It is the second earthquake in two days which struck Gujarat. Earthquakes in Delhi-NCR: 11 Quakes Have Been Reported in The Region In 2 Months.

On Sunday, 5.5 magnitude quake jolted area 122 north-northwest of Rajkot. The strong quake occurred at 8:13 pm on Sunday. No injuries were reported in the quake.