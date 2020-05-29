Earthquake in Delhi, Tremors of 4.6 Magnitude Felt in Parts of NCR; Epicentre in Haryana's Rohtak

New Delhi, May 29: A low intensity earthquake was reportedly felt in Delhi and nearby areas late on Friday. The tremors were reported at around 9:10 pm (local time). Preliminary reports claimed that a jolt was felt in parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). No casualties or damage to properties was reported so far. Four Days Ago, Mild Tremors Erupted In Parts of North East.

The magnitude of earthquake was reported to be measured as 4.6 magnitude on richter scale by the seismic agencies. The epicentre of the tremors was stated to be Rohtak, located in the neighbouring state of Haryana.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit 16 km ESE of Rohtak in Haryana at 21:08 hours today," said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

This is the fourth earthquake reported in the national capital in the last two months. On April 12 and 13, the region had witnessed back-to-back tremors, followed by another low intensity quake on May 11. No damage to life or property was reported in the tremors reported since last month.