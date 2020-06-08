Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: More Tremors Felt in Region As Quake Measuring 2.1 on Richter Scale Hits Delhi-Gurugram Border

New Delhi, June 8: An earthquake of low-intensity hit parts of Delhi, Haryana and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake measured 2.9 on the Richter scale. Mild tremors were felt in Delhi, Gurugram and other parts of the NCR. The epicentre of the quake was close to the Delhi-Gurugram border. No casualties or damage to properties were reported.

Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) have experienced a dozen mild quakes in the past two months. Between April 12 and June 3, as many as 11 earthquakes occurred in Delhi-NCR. On June 3, a moderate intensity quake jolted parts of Delhi-NCR at 10:42 pm, triggering panic among residents. The epicentre of the earthquake was 19 kilometre South-East of Noida. The quake on June 3 was the third one to hit the Delhi-NCR region in five days.

Prior to this, two quakes measuring 4.6 and 2.9 were recorded in parts of Delhi and in the nearby regions of Noida and Gurugram on May 29. The epicentre of the tremors was stated to be Rohtak. On April 12 and 13, the NCR had witnessed back-to-back tremors, followed by another low-intensity quake on May 11. No damage to life or property had happened during these quakes. Delhi lies on Zone IV of the seismic map of India and faces a high probability of earthquakes.

