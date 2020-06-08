Earthquake in Delhi NCR Cracks Up Funny Memes on Twitter, Netizens Make Hilarious Jokes on Frequent Tremors

Delhiites while they grapple with the rising cases of Coronavirus, the NCR region is also experiencing earthquakes from the last two months. This afternoon, parts of Delhi was hit by an earthquake measuring 2.1 on the Richter scale. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of this quake was near the Delhi-Gurugram border. Although the intensity of these tremors has been low, the frequency of these earthquakes is too soon. In fact, in the past two months, the NCR has experienced about a dozen earthquakes! This very fact has now become a target of several funny memes and jokes on Twitter. It wouldn't be wrong to say, that humour has become the first resort for some netizens.

There was no recorded damage to loss of life and property in Delhi but the intensity of an earthquake is too soon. Less than a week ago, on June 3, a moderate intensity quake was felt in parts of Delhi. This quake was the third one experienced in NCR in about five days. While some people took to Twitter with panic, others have given it a tone of jokes and memes. #Earthquake is among the top trends of the day and people are giving funny reactions on how Delhiites should be used to seismic activities by now. Earthquake in Delhi Make Netizens Shout ‘WTH Is Happening!’ Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter As Users Unleash Funny Side Even in Such Difficult Times.

#earthquake Another earthquake in Delhi-NCR. Total 11 minor and moderate earthquakes in the span of 3 month. pic.twitter.com/7WuwrJzRZc — Hima Sai Yadav 🇮🇳🚩🇮🇳 (@Hemasaiyadav_1) June 8, 2020



Earthquake: pic.twitter.com/CVo0MbeJh4 — Nikhil Singh (@imnik2001) June 8, 2020



If you are someone who has been residing in Delhi, we are sure you can relate to some of these memes. This is not the first time the tremors in the region have met with such funny responses. Amid the tensions of the disastrous situation we are caught in currently, these funny memes and jokes will sure provide some respite.