Earthquake in Delhi NCR Again: Quake Measuring 3.2 on Richter Scale Shakes Noida, Tremors Felt in Faridabad

New Delhi, June 3: A low intensity earthquake was reportedly felt in Delhi and nearby areas late on Wednesday. The tremors were reported at around 10:40 pm in the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida and Faridabad. According to reports, the intensity of the earthquake measured on the Richter scale was 3.2. Earthquake in Manipur: 5.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Moirang, Tremors Felts in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram.

Noida is reportd to be the epicentre of the earthquake. No casualties or damage to properties was reported so far. Twitter is flooded with tweets of earthquake in Delhi NCR. Several low intesnsity earthquakes had shook Delhi in the past one one month. It is the second earthquake in the national capital in the span of five days.

On May 29, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit the national capital. The epicentre of the quake was 16 km ESE of Rohtak in Haryana. No collateral damage was reported.

