Earthquake in Chhattisgarh: Quake of Magnitude 3.6 Hits 125 km ENE of Jagdalpur

Jagdalpur, June 22: Earthquake tremors were felt in parts in Chhattisgarh on Monday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). According to the update, the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded 3.6 on the Ritcher scale. It occurred 125 km east north east (ENE) of Jagdalpur at 7:46 pm. Earthquake in Chhattisgarh: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 Jolts Parts of Bastar and Sukma Districts.

Till now, there are no reports of loss of life or property. At 4:40 pm, a similar earthquake of 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred in Kasipur area of Rayagada district in Odisha. Earthquakes in Mizoram: Two Quakes Hit Northeastern State Within 12 Hours, Damage Assessment Undertaken by Authorities, See Pics.

An earthquake of 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred 125 km east north east (ENE) of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh at 7:46 pm today: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/63zqZLq2kJ — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020





Earlier today, an earthquake, measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Mizoram and other northeastern states, damaging several building and important installations. This was the second earthquake in a span of 12 hours. A quake of 5.1 on the Ritcher scale stuck Mizoram on Sunday afternoon.