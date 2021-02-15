Earthquake in Bihar: 3.5 Magnitude Quake Occurs Near Nalanda

Patna, February 15: An earthquake jolted Bihar on Monday night. A quake of magnitude 3.5 on Richter scale occurred at around 9 PM. Tremors were felt in Patna. "An earthquake of magnitude 3.5, occurred 20 km north-west of Nalanda, Bihar at 9:23 pm today," said the National Center for Seismology. Earthquake in South Pacific: Tsunami Confirmed After 7.7-Magnitude Quake Jolts Coasts of Vanuatu Near New Caledonian; Australia on High Alert.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Remains Unperturbed as Earthquake Strikes During Live Session; Watch Video

The earthquake had a depth of 5 km from the Earth's surface. So far no causalities have been reported. No immediate loss to property or life was recorded at the site of its occurrence. More details are awaited. Earthquake in India and Pakistan: Strong Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Punjab and Northern India.

Update by ANI:

Also Read | Earthquake in India and Pakistan: Strong Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Punjab and Northern India

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5, occurred 20 km north-west of Nalanda, Bihar at 9:23 pm today: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2021

Political leaders including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, as well general people took to Twitter and posted about the earthquake tremors that shook the capital city of Bihar today.

Here are some of those reaction :

Tremors felt in Patna. I wish everyone safety and plead all to be attentive, take safety precautions & move to safe open spaces if needed. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 15, 2021

Earthquake in patna,bihar Hope everyone safe#Earthquake — Sidheart Forever (@becsrock) February 15, 2021

The states of northern India, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and some parts of Uttar Pradesh also experienced earthquake on February 12. " An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Amritsar, Punjab at 10:34 pm," the National Centre for Seismology had said.