Earthquake in Bhutan, 3.7 Magnitude Tremors Reported Close to Thimphu

Thimphu, October 2: A mild earthquake was reported in the Himalayan nation of Bhutan late on Friday. Seismic agencies confirmed that low intensity tremors were felt in the South Asian nation, that borders with India and China. The quake struck close to the capital city of Thimphu, but no loss of lives or properties was recorded by the time preliminary reports had emerged. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.



Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Jolts Rajkot

The earthquake struck the region at around 9:24 pm (IST) or 9:54 pm as per the Bhutanese time. The epicentre was 8.2 kilometres south-southwest of Thimphu. The tremors were measured to be of 3.7 magnitude on the richter scale.

"The National Centre for Seismology confirmed An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hit 82 km South-Southwest of Thimphu, Bhutan at 09:24 pm IST today," the National Center for Seismology said in its update.

Also Read | Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake of 3.2-Magnitude Jolts Alchi Area of Leh

Update by ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hit 82 km South-Southwest of Thimphu, Bhutan at 09:24 pm IST today: National Center for Seismology (NCS) — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020





Three days earlier, a mild earthquake had struck in Gujarat province of neighbouring India. The tremors were measured to be of 4.1 magnitude. No casualties were reported in the incident.