Earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 Hits Diglipur Town

Port Blair, June 28: A moderate intensity earthquake hit Andaman and Nicobar islands on Sunday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.1. As per details by the National Center for Seismology, the quake struck near Diglipur Town in the North Andaman Island. No casualty has been reported so far due to the quake.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands is prone to frequent earthquakes. Earlier this month on June 10, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the same region- the Diglipur town in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The quake was reported at 2.17 am. The National Center for Seismology informed that that epicentre of the earthquake was 110 kilometres north-west of Diglipur.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck near Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island at 8:56 am today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/8d7ieJjybs — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020





On Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on Richter scale was reported from Jammu and Kashmir region, the NCS informed. The moderate quake hit 332 km Northeast of Hanle region.