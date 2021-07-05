Earthquake of 3.7 Magnitude Hit Haryana, Mild Tremors Felt Across Delhi-NCR

News18
·1-min read

Mild tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR on Monday night after a 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit neighbouring Haryana.

The earthquake struck at around 10.36 pm. Its epicentre was at a latitude of 28.70 degrees north and longitude of 76.65 degrees east at a depth of 5 km in Jhajjar district of Haryana.

“Earthquake of magnitude 3.7, occurred on 05-07-2021, 22:36:54 IST, Lat: 28.70 & Long: 76.65, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 10 km N of Jhajjar,” the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualty.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories