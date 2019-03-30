Earth Hour Day 2019: Cities around country turn off lights for nature
Earth Hour Day 2019 is being celebrated in parts of the country. Millions of people around the country observed the annual Earth Hour Day by turning off the lights. Lights at India gate and Gateway of India turned off to observe Earth Hour Day. Earth Hour Day was observed today from 8:30 PM to 09:30 PM local time to create awareness about climate change; Earth Hour Day is started with the intention of saving electricity and environment.