Earth Day 2021: Joe Biden to host Earth Day climate Summit; how to watch it online, who is attending

On Earth Day, 22 April, the US President Joe Biden has decided to host a meeting with the world's leaders titled the 'Leaders Summit on Climate'. It is a two-day conference and has been in the works since he took office on 20 January. Many say that this summit is a precursor to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) that will take place later this year in Glasglow. This is supposed to "galvanise efforts by the major economies to tackle the climate crisis" and "underscore the urgency " and the economic benefits " of stronger climate action."

Watch it online

The Leaders Summit on Climate is a two-day event that will begin on 22 April and end on 23 April. It will be a virtual event owing to the pandemic making travel impossible. The event will be streamed online and available for the public to watch. However, no time or website has been provided as yet.

Summit Objectives

Biden has urged the other leaders to use this summit as an opportunity to release their countries climate ambition and how they will take action to reduce emissions. The US is also expected to announce its ambitious 2030 emissions target as its new Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement.

The main objectives of this summit are:

- Get the world's major economies to reduce emission in this decade while also getting the public and private sector involvement. - Show how climate action can have economic and social benefits. Build new businesses and industries. - Using the technology available to adapt to climate change but also reduce emissions. Use nature-based solutions to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. - Protect lives and livelihoods by finding ways to adapt to climate change.

The US also want to "reconvene the US-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate" that was started by former President Barack Obama in March 2009. It is a forum that gets together the 17 major economies that are responsible for approximately 80 percent of global emissions as well as global GDP. They are:

Australia

Brazil

Canada

China

the European Union

France

Germany

India

Indonesia

Italy

Japan

Korea

Mexico

Russia

South Africa

the United Kingdom

the United States

Who is attending?

The world's top five highest emitters are China, The United States, India, Russia and Japan. Biden has invited a total of 40 national leaders to attend this two-day virtual climate summit. Recently, China, UK, Canada and Russia have accepted the invitations and announced that they will attend this summit online. However, the final list of attendees who have accepted this invitation and will be attending the Summit is yet to be announced.

The list of invitees are:

Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Antigua and Barbuda

President Alberto Fernandez, Argentina

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australia

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh

Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Bhutan

President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada

President SebastiÃ¡n PiÃ±era, Chile

President Xi Jinping, People's Republic of China

President IvÃ¡n Duque MÃ¡rquez, Colombia

President FÃ©lix Tshisekedi, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Denmark

President Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission

President Charles Michel, European Council

President Emmanuel Macron, France

President Ali Bongo Ondimba, Gabon

Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India

President Joko Widodo, Indonesia

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel

Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Italy

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Jamaica

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Japan

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya

President David Kabua, Republic of the Marshall Islands

President AndrÃ©s Manuel LÃ³pez Obrador, Mexico

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand

President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria

Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Norway

President Andrzej Duda, Poland

President Moon Jae-in, Republic of Korea

President Vladimir Putin, The Russian Federation

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore

President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa

Prime Minister Pedro SÃ¡nchez, Spain

President Recep Tayyip ErdoÄan, Turkey

President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, United Arab Emirates

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, United Kingdom

President Nguy» n PhÃº Tr»ng, Vietnam

