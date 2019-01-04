Earlier govts widened gap between Delhi, North East: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attacked the Congress party for widening the gap between national capital and Northeast India, saying the workings of previous governments made it more difficult for Delhi to reach out to people of North East. "Friends, you have witnessed what the earlier governments did to Manipur and North East in previous decades. Their attitude made Delhi farther to you," PM Modi said while addressing a public rally in Imphal.