Earlier I Dreamt of Winning an Olympic medal, Now I Want Gold: Vikas Krishan

One of the most decorated Indian boxers Vikas Krishan isn't focusing on silver or bronze at next year's Olympics in Tokyo as according to him, his ever-so-famished gloves can only be satisfied with a gold. Vikas, an Asian Games and Commonwealth gold medalist, isn't perturbed by the fact that Olympics have been postponed till 2021 and has firmly set his sights on singing the national anthem in Japan's capital city next year.

"Either way I was fine with it. If it happens this year then also fine and now that it is taking place next year then also it's good," Vikas Krishan told IANS.

"Earlier it was my dream to win an Olympic medal, but now it is my aim to win an Olympic gold."

Vikas also paid tribute to his stint in Professional Boxing for instilling immense confidence in his abilities and he feels he is now better equipped to take on pugilists in the amateur arena.

He holds a 2-0 record on the circuit, having won both his pro bouts in 2019, the first one through knockout and second via unanimous decision.

"Professional boxing has helped me a lot in winning the quota place. I was able to defeat Asian number three 5-0," Vikas said.

"Olympics quota I had won in 2012 and 2016 as well but this time professional boxing helped me a lot as my confidence level was altogether on a different level. So that is why I want to go back to professional boxing.

"My manager has spoken to America promoters and I have been told they are currently going ahead with 'America first' strategy. So when international flights resume then they can think about other counties."

Vikas holds a terrific track record as far as winning medals on international circuit is concerned. He won the gold medal at Guangzhou Asian Games in 2010 in the lightweight category and followed it up with two bronze medals in the next two editions in middleweight category.

Following such achievements, Krishan feels he deserves to be awarded with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, India's highest sporting honour. He along with fellow pugilist were nominated for the award by BFI this year and they will be competing with other illustrious athletes in the country for the prestigious gong.

"It rests with the selection committee and how they look at it. A boxer can be compared with a boxer but a boxer cannot be compared to athletes of different disciplines. Some are individual sports while some are team-based games," he said.

"I have won medals throughout my career. I feel that I have been performing well on the international arena for the last 13 years. If the committee agrees with the same then I will get it.

"It's up to them if they want to consider performances of last one year or last four years. If in the committee, there is someone who truly understand sports, then they will definitely think of me."

Vikas also had a message for everyone for the ocassion of Father's Day, which the world celebrates on Sunday.

"For me everyday is Father's Day as my father has been coaching me on and off and helped me train since I was a kid. So I believe in celebrating the day everyday instead of dedicating one particular day to my father."