EAM Swaraj, Turkmenistan Deputy PM ink protocol on 6th Intergovernmental Commission
Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj met Turkmenistan's Deputy Prime Minister (PM) and Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov, in the national capital on Monday. The two leaders also held delegation-level talks with each other.
Swaraj and Meredov also signed a protocol on the sixth Turkmenistan-India Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation. The Turkmenistan Minister is on a three-day-visit to India from 13-15 August 2017 on the invitation of Swaraj.
Leaders of both the countries will also discuss strategies to boost economical and technological ties.