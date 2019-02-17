EAM Swaraj thanks Indian community for playing role in enhancing engagement between India, Bulgaria

While addressing the Indian community in Sofia, Bulgaria Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said, "You represent a microcosm of India in Bulgaria. You are Indians from various walks of life - doctors, engineers, students, teachers, entrepreneurs. Some of you came to this country, years ago and made it your own while others arrived only recently. Many of you have married locally. I am happy that you have kept India in your hearts and Indian values and traditions alive in your lifestyle. Presence of Bulgarian friends today is especially heart-warming. You are remarkable, for you have embraced Indian culture and ethos out of choice. We greatly value your admiration for India and the truly commendable role you play in enhancing engagement and understanding between India and Bulgaria. Indians and Bulgarians share a close inexplicable bond dating back centuries. Since time immemorial, Indians have believed in living together in harmony. "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakum" has been our motto. The same universal approach and openness is visible in Bulgaria. India and Bulgaria are robust democracies and vibrant, multi-religious, multi-ethnic societies. Pluralism, tolerance and social harmony define our national ethos".