EAM Swaraj thanks France for supporting India for permanent seat in Nuclear Suppliers Group and UNSC

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian attended a joint press conference in Paris, on Tuesday. During her address, EAM Swaraj said, "This year we are celebrating 2 decades of our strategic ties (with France). Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France in April 2015 and June 2017 have boosted our ties and the mutual trust has deepened." She further thanked France saying, "We would like to thank France for their support of India's candidature for permanent seat in Nuclear Suppliers Group and UN Security Council." External Affairs Minister is on a 7-day-long tour to European nations. She started her European visit with Italy, where she met Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. She will meet top leaders of European Union during her visit and hold discussions on wide range of global, regional and bilateral issues.