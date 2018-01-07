EAM Swaraj talks about plan to connect India with all ASEAN countries
Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is in Singapore to inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries. While addressing a gathering, EAM Swaraj talked about plan to connect India with ASEAN countries. She stated that today 16 Indian cities are connected to Singapore, further adding that a trilateral highway project from India to Thailand is making progress. Swaraj is on a visit to three South East Asian countries - Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore.