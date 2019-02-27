EAM Swaraj raises Pulwama terror attack in RIC Foreign Ministers' meet in Wuzhen

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday raised the recent Pulwama attack and counter Air strike against the terrorists in Budgam district, at the 16th Russia-India-China or RIC foreign ministers' meeting in Wuzhen. She said, "Terrorism is a threat to humanity, the recent brutal terrorist attack in Pulwama in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, in which India lost its 40 brave CRPF soldiers, the whole world must unite against terrorism and its sponsors. The preemptive action taken by India against Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) training camp yesterday, which demonstrate India's firm resolve to fight against terrorism the target was selected in order to avoid civilian causalities. This was not a military operation and had the objective of acting decisively against the terrorist infrastructure of JeM."