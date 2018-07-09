EAM Swaraj meets South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Union Minister of External affairs Sushma Swaraj met South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday in the national capital. The South Korean President is on a visit to India till 11 July. This is the first visit of President Moon to India. Both the dignitaries Shared commitment to values of democracy, open society and liberal international order. EAM Swaraj and President Moon had positive discussion on further elevating the Special Strategic Partnership by expanding ties across several sectors. President Moon arrived in India yesterday with the First Lady Kim Jung-sook.