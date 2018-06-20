EAM Swaraj meets President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani in Brussels

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani in Brussels, on Wednesday. EAM Swaraj arrived in Brussels today for the last leg of her four-nation visit to Italy, France, Luxembourg and Belgium. In Brussels, Sushma Swaraj will meet the top leadership of the European Union during which both sides are likely to deliberate on removing hurdles for resumption of negotiations on the long-pending EU-India free trade pact.