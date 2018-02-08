EAM Swaraj meets National Guard Head of Saudi Arabia

Union External Affairs Minister of India Sushma Swaraj met the head of National Guard of Saudi Arabia, Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday. Earlier, Swaraj participated in the 'Janadriyah' festival where India was offered with the 'Guest of Honour' status, an occasion that showcased the rich culture of India along with its modern image. Swaraj is on a three day maiden visit to Saudi Arabia to strengthen the bilateral relations and expedite the growth process of both the two countries.